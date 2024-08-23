Revolve Group’s (RVLV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

