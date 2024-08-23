Reyes Jorge Pelaez Sells 5,417 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDP

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.