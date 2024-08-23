Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

