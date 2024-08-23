RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About RiceBran Technologies
