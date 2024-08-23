RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

