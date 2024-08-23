Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,506,628.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SPRY opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRY. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.