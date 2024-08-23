Richard S. Kinney Sells 1,615 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Matson Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.61. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Matson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MATX
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.