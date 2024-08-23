Richard S. Kinney Sells 1,615 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.61. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

