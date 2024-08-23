Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $42,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

