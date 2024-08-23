Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 318 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PAVE stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.