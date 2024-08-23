RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.7%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.31. 11,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 18,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

