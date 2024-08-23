Rivian Automotive (RIVN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.81 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

