RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

