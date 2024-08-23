Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 0.7%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.49. 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 5,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

