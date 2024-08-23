Robert J. Dzielak Sells 5,417 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

