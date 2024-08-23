Robert L. Holladay, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

