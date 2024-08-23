Robert Toohey Sells 16,682 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.09.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.