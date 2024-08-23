Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ROK opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

