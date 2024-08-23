Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average of $272.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

