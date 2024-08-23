Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.1 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.