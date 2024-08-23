ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ROK Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

ROK Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CVE:ROK opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$45.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47. ROK Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million during the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

