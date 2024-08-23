Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.