Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Trading Up 46.2%

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) shot up 46.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.68 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.53 ($0.18). 506,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 926% from the average session volume of 49,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -174.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

