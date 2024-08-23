Roth Capital Comments on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SVM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

