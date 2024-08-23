Roth Capital Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,005.23% and a negative return on equity of 138.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $3.00 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.