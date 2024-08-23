Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Shares Down 17.5%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

About Roth CH Acquisition I

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

