Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.

SOL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

SOL opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Emeren Group by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

