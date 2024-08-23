Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $177.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.52.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $156.93 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

