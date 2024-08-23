Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $238.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.96.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $240.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average is $232.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.