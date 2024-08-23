Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$154.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$141.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,133.12. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,133.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

