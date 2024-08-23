Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RY

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,133.12. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Insiders sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 in the last three months.

RY opened at C$154.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$149.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$155.22. The stock has a market cap of C$219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.