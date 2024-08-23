Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on RY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$33,133.12. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Insiders sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

RY opened at C$154.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$149.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$155.22. The stock has a market cap of C$219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.