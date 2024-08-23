RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

