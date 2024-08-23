RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.51

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and traded as low as $35.01. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 23,281 shares changing hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

