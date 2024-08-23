Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Up 1.1%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

