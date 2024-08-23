SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.86) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.86). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.86), with a volume of 965,833 shares.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84.
SafeCharge International Group Company Profile
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
