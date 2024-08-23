Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 38.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Safehold by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

