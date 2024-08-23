Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Trading Up 0.1%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 6,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.23). Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saga Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth $10,195,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Saga Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

