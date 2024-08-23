Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Trading Up 0.1%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 6,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.28.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.23). Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.