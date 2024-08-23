Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 78,295 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,774,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

Samsara Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.