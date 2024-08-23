Sanjiv Das Sells 10,794 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $872.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 6.44. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

