Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,520,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

