Sara Elizabeth Murray Acquires 100,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Sara Elizabeth Murray purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($140,332.64).
Big Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %
BIG stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.45) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £330.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,858.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
