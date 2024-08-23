Sara Elizabeth Murray Acquires 100,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Sara Elizabeth Murray purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($140,332.64).

Big Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

BIG stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.45) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £330.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,858.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

