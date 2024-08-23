Saratoga Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

SAR opened at $23.09 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

