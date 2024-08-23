Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.01 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.45 ($0.37). 99,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 833,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.39).

Sareum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.62 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of -0.99.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

