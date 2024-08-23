Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Down 1%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 82,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Satellogic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATL. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.