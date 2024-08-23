Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target Increased to $45.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $43.50 to $45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BFS

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $957.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saul Centers will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Saul Centers by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.