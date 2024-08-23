Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Trading Up 0.2%

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.17 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.83). Approximately 82,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 187,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.70 ($0.83).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.89. The company has a market capitalization of £85.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3,190.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25,000.00%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

