Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.24 and last traded at $75.24. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

