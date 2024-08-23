SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares.
SDX Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.
About SDX Energy
SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SDX Energy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.