Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,361. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

