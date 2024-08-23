Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $6,834,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

