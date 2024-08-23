Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.72. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

