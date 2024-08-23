SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,202,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

